Manchester United eye healthier wage budget amid financial uncertainty

Manchester United will reportedly focus on departures rather than arrivals this January transfer window in what will be disappointing news for the majority of fans.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will also probably feel let down as he must’ve been hoping for his revolution of the squad to continue.

Amad Diallo will arrive in the winter window but it’s understood he’s one for the future and not someone who will walk right into the starting XI.

United still haven’t addressed some key areas on the pitch such as a ready-made right-winger, defensive-midfielder or centre-back and it seems it won’t happen anytime soon either.

Perhaps the biggest factor to consider is how the continuation of Covid-19’s impact on the global economy means few clubs, if any, will be able to buy in what is normally a quiet window.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils plan on moving on Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones in the January transfer window while Sergio Romero is a possibility too.

However, his future would depend on Dean Henderson‘s, who reportedly could move to Celtic in search for first-team football.

Manchester Evening News also claim Edinson Cavani’s arrival means Odion Ighalo won’t have his loan extended and he will depart in January.

It’s understood Timothy Fosu-Mensah is also considering his future as Manchester United appear ready to trim what is certainly a bloated squad.

