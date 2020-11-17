Videos: Amad Diallo shows off incredible skills in training match

Manchester United new boy Amad Diallo has been showing off the skills that persuaded the club to sign him in a series of new videos on Instagram.

The 18-year-old Ivorian is considered an exceptional prospect and in 2019 became the first player born in 2002 to score in the Serie A when he netted for Atalanta.

United secured his signature on deadline day for a reported €21 million (£18.8m) plus bonuses but work permit issues meant he will not be able to join the club until January.

But Diallo is clearly working on his fitness back in Italy and has uploaded a series of videos onto his Insta account to give United fans a mouth-watering taste of what he will bring to the right wing at Old Trafford in around seven weeks’ time.

The close control, pace and finishing demonstrated on the videos gives the viewer some indication of why United scouts believe in the young starlet so much and why the club invested so heavily in a player with only three short Serie A substitute appearances behind him.

source: instagram, amaddiallo79

United also signed another 18-year-old winger, Facundo Pellistri on the same day but whilst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that the Uruguayan may need some time in the reserves, Diallo could be the surprise package who is ready to hit the ground running and take the Premier League by storm, just as Cristiano Ronaldo did at a similar age back in 2003.

