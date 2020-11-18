Manchester United attempt to bring optimism to fans through transfer news

Manchester United appear to have briefed the media in regards to their plans for the transfer windows but it sounds awfully familiar and potentially fake.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wasn’t delivered his transfer targets at all last summer, with those in charge bringing in four signings on deadline day in Alex Telles, Edinson Cavani, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo.

The Brazilian defender was available for cheap as his deal with Porto was set to expire next summer.

Cavani was a free signing who was available for months before he eventually joined while Diallo doesn’t officially join until January.

Pellistri signed but has been stuck with the U23s so far while Donny van de Beek has been stuck on the bench despite being signed somewhat early.

Manchester United have a number of recruitment plans for the summer of 2021. They could escalate and bring some of the transfer plans for next summer to January if the need meets opportunity and availability. #MUFC [@David_Ornstein on The Athletic UK YT via @TheUnitedLink] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) November 18, 2020

Those at Manchester United always brief a big game for the media to get fans hopeful only to let them down by the time the transfer window shuts.

It’s difficult to understand why they always do it but perhaps it’s to try to change the fans’ mood to one that’s more optimistic but all it does is long-term damage when the club inevitably fails to deliver.

Hopefully Solskjaer does get what he’s looking for but history often repeats itself and given how Covid-19 has continued to ravage the world economy, it’s unlikely anyone will walk through the doors in January.

