Manchester United did more than just struggle to sign Jadon Sancho
It’s been well advertised how Manchester United failed in their attempt to sign Jadon Sancho but the extent was never revealed.

The sensational Englishman was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s highest priority target for the summer but unfortunately he didn’t get his wish.

In fact, it’s been heavily rumoured that the legendary Norwegian didn’t get a vast majority of his targets with United blaming the transfer market and economic situation.

Solskjaer wanted Sancho but instead got two high prospect wingers in Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo but neither are believed to be first-team ready with the former stuck with the U23s and the latter not arriving until January.

The Borussia Dortmund star is believed to still be a target but fans have lost all hope over a deal happening, particularly with the aforementioned signings.

It’s not just the fact that they made four embarrassing bids that failed, it’s that the way Manchester United negotiated made it worse.

It’s understood those at Old Trafford don’t put in any bids for any players until they’re sure they’re going to get accepted so that shows just how poorly they dealt with Sancho and Dortmund.

For example, United negotiated with Ajax for a while for Donny van de Beek but only put one official bid in when they were sure it’d be accepted.

