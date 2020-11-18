Stats: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added more explosiveness to Luke Shaw’s game

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has often been accused of not providing enough supporting going forward, in comparison to someone like Alex Telles, but it seems the stats suggest otherwise.

The former Southampton player was once signed from that very club because he was meant to be the best upcoming left-back in the league.

Back then Shaw was known for his attacking prowess and many saw him as United’s left-back for the next decade.

The expectations were so high that there were plenty of fans who felt the club finally adequately replaced defensive legend Patrice Evra.

However, Shaw’s proneness to injury has taken its toll and he hasn’t quite developed as intended but it seems he has at least improved in an attacking sense.

Luke Shaw's progressive runs per 90 in all competitions: 15/16: 2.49 16/17: 0.93 17/18: 2.67 18/19: 1.74 19/20: 3.23 20/21: 3.43 Shaw was criticised under José for not being proactive enough. However, Solskjær has improved him a lot in that regard. https://t.co/lul82Nsm4Z pic.twitter.com/gVAhJZWFlM — UtdArena (@utdarena) November 17, 2020

Of course, Shaw could still do more going forward, particularly when it comes to overlapping his more advanced teammate but there’s clear progress there.

Some of that improvement is definitely down to the player but some credit must be given to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who has provided plenty of support for him on the left-flank to help him move further forward.

If anything, there’s an argument to be made that Manchester United are too lopsided in their attacks, often forcing play through the left due to the lack of players or support on the right.

Nonetheless, if Shaw can continue improving and add more intent to his attacking then those calling for Telles to permanently replace him will quickly go silent.

