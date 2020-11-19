Everton eye up deal with Manchester United star Daniel James

Manchester United could reportedly lose Daniel James to Everton as they step up their desire to bring in attacking reinforcements in the next transfer window.

Although the Welsh prospect has become a scapegoat at Old Trafford, there’s still some belief amongst a minority of fans that he can come good and prove his worth as a squad player.

James was never meant to be a world-beater but his sensational form at the start of his United career essentially came back to haunt him.

His performances dipped strongly after that and he has since failed to recover but he did at least play plenty of minutes last season.

Carlo Ancelotti appears to be a fan of him and seems to be on the lookout for firepower in an effort to improve his options on the bench.

According to Football Insider, Everton were initially in the race with the Red Devils for James and so still retain an interest in signing him.

It’s understood they’re only looking to jump into the loan market this January and given how he’s dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford, there’s reason to believe a temporary move could be struck if the club doesn’t mind handing a top-four rival the young winger.

