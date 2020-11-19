Harry Maguire injury to be assessed as crisis deepens

Manchester United’s injury crisis took another blow this morning as it was reported that a tenth player is doubtful for Saturday’s game against West Brom.

Earlier today we reported that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be without nine senior players, with Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones definitely out, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof and Mason Greenwood doubtful and Edinson Cavani potentially required to quarantine after eleven Uruguay squad members tested positive for Covid.

But now ESPN’s Rob Dawson’s sources claim that Harry Maguire has a bruised ankle which he sustained while playing 90 minutes for England against Iceland yesterday.

Dawson reports that Maguire ‘will be assessed when he returns to Carrington on Thursday.’

It means that the Red Devils could be without four centre-backs if Lindelof also fails to recover in time.

‘Club medical staff are growing increasingly concerned about Lindelof’s back injury,’ Dawson warns.

It could leave Axel Tuanzebe and Marcos Rojo as the only fit centre backs in the squad, unless Solskjaer drafts in full-back Tim Fosu-Mensah or midfielder Nemanja Matic into the role or takes a chance on 18-year-old Teden Mengi.

Better news is just breaking from The Telegraph’s James Ducker this lunchtime that United are increasingly hopeful that Marcus Rashford will be fit to play.

Rashford expected to be fit for #wba game. Suffered a tear in a shoulder against Arsenal. Was able to play v Basaksehir & Everton but view was it needed resting during int'l break. Martial, Lindelof (both back) & Maguire (bruised foot) to be assessed #mufc https://t.co/S7sCTrDfTO — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) November 19, 2020

All eyes will be on Solskjaer’s press conference tomorrow morning to find out which, if any, of the doubtful players will be available.

