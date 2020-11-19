Latest statistic shows Manchester United should brush aside West Brom
Manchester United have plenty of reasons to be optimistic in their upcoming clash vs West Brom and they’ve been aided by a pretty helpful statistic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs a win regardless of what goes on in the pitch as his side currently sit in 14th place.

Of course, United do have a game in hand and are only eight points of first place but it is still not a good look, particularly in such an unpredictable season.

Had Solskjaer’s men shown some form of consistency then they could have taken advantage and potentially put in an early challenge for the league.

Winning against West Brom is a must but fans will want to see a big, comfortable win and the statistics suggest there’s no reason that shouldn’t happen.

Manchester United could climb as high as seventh should they get a big win and turn their negative goal difference into a positive.

However, they would need some favourable circumstances, such as somehow seeing seven different teams lose in order to jump above them.

Nonetheless, United just need to focus on putting points on the board at the minute, especially with such a gruesome fixture schedule coming up as they can’t afford to fall behind any longer.

