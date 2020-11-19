Man United could be without nine players for West Bromwich Albion match

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces a fresh injury crisis as his players head back from international duty.

A number of players have returned from their travels to play for their national sides with question marks over their fitness ahead of Saturday evening’s Premier League clash with West Brom at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford initially joined the England party despite a shoulder injury sustained when playing for the Red Devils, but he could not shake it off and returned to his club without taking part in his country’s fixtures this week. He is rated as having a 50% chance of being fit for Saturday.

Fellow forward Anthony Martial has also picked up a knock. He started for France against Portugal on Saturday but was substituted in the 78th minute and was reported to have sustained a back injury. He did not take part in les Bleus’ 4-2 win over Sweden on Tuesday and is also considered to have a 50:50 chance of being fit for the West Brom game.

That France vs Sweden game saw United centre-back Victor Lindelof also sustain a lower back injury which saw him substituted after 66 minutes. He is also rated as 50:50 for Saturday.

Mason Greenwood was missing from United’s travelling squad to Everton last time out, with Solskjaer reporting that he had been feeling unwell. He did not join the England squad. The nature of Greenwood’s condition is unknown so until Solskjaer gives his press conference it is unclear as to whether the 19-year-old will be available or not.

Another complicated situation is that of Edinson Cavani. He played two matches for Uruguay during the break but the side has declared eleven of their squad as having tested positive for COVID whilst in the bubble.

Cavani has remained in his bubble and could have immunity having had COVID previously, but it remains to be seen under the circumstances of the Uruguayan bubble having been breached so conclusively whether the UK government will insist on his self-isolating for two weeks upon his return to the country.

If all four forwards are ruled out, it would leave Odion Ighalo as the only available striker for Saturday’s game.

Also definitely out of contention are Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw and Phil Jones.

Jesse Lingard has resumed training but it is unclear whether he has reached sufficient fitness to be included in the squad.

The one good bit of news is that Alex Telles has now presented a negative COVID test and should be available for selection, although he is probably lacking match fitness, having only played a few seconds for Brazil at the end of their victory over Venezuela.

