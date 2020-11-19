Man United receive huge boost in pursuit of Dayot Upamecano

Manchester United have received a huge boost in their pursuit of RB Leipzig’s talented centre-back Dayot Upamecano.

United have been linked with the exciting Frenchman since he was 16 years old. He twice came close to moving to Old Trafford in 2015 but the deal was never completed. The youngster joined Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg instead, before moving across the Red Bull empire to Leipzig in 2017.

Competition for Upamecano’s signature has been hotting up, with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all registering an interest, but the Red Devils were delivered great news yesterday when German football guru Christian Falk reported that Bayern Munich would not be pursuing his signature.

Upamecano’s contract has a release clause of €45 million (around £40m) that becomes active in June. However, Falk also suggests that Leipzig might be willing to strike a deal in January if that price is met then. This, in a sense, is bad news for United in that Liverpool will be more likely to make a bid if they can land the 22-year-old this winter to cover for the injured Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomes.

Update Dayot Upamecano: the decision about his future could be made in January. then there should be the first offers from the interested Premiere League Clubs (release clause: 45 Millionen Euro). He is currently too expensive for @FCBayern @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 18, 2020

On the other hand, Real are unlikely to enter the bidding in January while still being under considerable financial strain. Their priorities in any case lie further up the pitch, with both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland on their summer shopping list.

This, logically, would leave United going head-to-head with their arch rivals Liverpool to land Upamecano’s signature.

United have had some world class goalkeepers over the years and some entertaining ones too. Take our quiz below to find out how much you know about United’s number 1’s, past and present.