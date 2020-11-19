Video: Daniel James proves he’s capable of the spectacular

Manchester United star Daniel James gained plenty of plaudits for his goal for Wales during the international break and rightfully so.

The young winger is often one of the scapegoats in the squad, with many feeling he’s perhaps not of the required quality to be at the club.

James’ career at Old Trafford kicked off brightly as he ran rampant in the early stages of the last season.

However, the Welsh forward’s form quickly tailed off and so many began to turn on him as he struggled to show his quality.

James has been reduced to a bit-part role since but his effort for his country suggests he could be ready to feature regularly once more.

It’s difficult to digest exactly why James’ form dipped so dramatically but there are a few factors to consider.

The first one is that his father passed away shortly before he joined Manchester United and so he may have been feeling the psychological effects of that.

Another reason is that James made a jump, not from just a smaller team, but from a less competitive league as well.

He was not meant to be a starting XI player when signed but suddenly found himself playing amongst the most minutes in the squad.

It’s not impossible to think that he could’ve potentially burned out and failed to recover both physically and mentally.

Nonetheless, the hope is James can prove himself a worthy competitor and regain some form in order to put some pressure on those ahead of him in the pecking order.

