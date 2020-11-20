Brace yourself: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs a miracle over the coming month

Manchester United fans may be feeling a little nervous ahead of the return to club football and perhaps rightly so.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will face off against a poor West Brom side in what is the first of 12 matches to be played in the span of 37 days.

It definitely seems an easy win on paper, particularly with how The Baggies have played this season, failing to win a single match and collecting just three points so far.

However, United struggle vs so called smaller opposition and they have specifically struggled at home this season too so it’s by no means a guaranteed result.

Solskjaer’s side take on Istanbul Basaksehir, again at Old Trafford, and it’s safe to say they were no pushovers the last time around.

Lose to the Turkish giants and the Red Devils early good work in the Champions League will already have fallen apart.

It was Solskjaer’s only saving grace so far but anything less than a win will be a worry, particularly as PSG and RB Leipzig will want revenge in their return fixtures.

Southampton have proven themselves as a brilliant side this season and Manchester United will almost certainly struggle with their hard pressing.

West Ham drew against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City so they’re no walk in the park either while the Manchester derby at home will prove to be a fiery affair for sure.

Sheffield United may be struggling this season but they proved they’re a good side in the last campaign while Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have deservedly caught the eye.

Everton will also want to avenge their 3-1 loss just before the international break and if Solskjaer’s knocked out of one of the more winnable trophies in the Carabao Cup then it won’t look good for him at all.

Bredan Rodgers has Leicester City firing this season while Wolves have proven to be an achilles heel of Manchester United of late.

It’s clear this will be one of the most difficult periods of Solskjaer’s career at Old Trafford and any less than favourable results can quickly spiral out of control thanks to the already inconsistent start to the season.

If the former striker wants to hold onto his seat then he’ll have to somehow make full use of his squad without seeing a drop in quality or someone else will be in through the door quick enough.

