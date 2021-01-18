Luke Shaw names the people who have helped him improve

Luke Shaw put in a breathtaking performance for Manchester United yesterday as the Red Devils stopped Liverpool scoring at Anfield for the first time since 2018.

The left-back’s form in general recently has been superb and speaking to MUTV’s Stewart Garnder after yesterday’s match, he credited two people for helping him to become the player he is today.

‘I feel really good, obviously big credit to Ole for that for believing in me and pushing me,’ Shaw said.

‘Alex [Telles] as well, we have a great relationship and he pushes me each day in training.

‘We get on really well. It’s nice to have that type of competition, but we push each other to get the best from ourselves.

‘When he plays, I want the best for him, and it’s the same the other way round. It’s a positive way for both of us to look at it and push each other.’

The 25-year-old also spoke about how he relishes playing against quality players such as Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah, both of whom he and the rest of the defence held at bay completely yesterday.

‘That is why you come to clubs like this: to play against the best players in massive matches,’ he said.

‘You always look forward to ones like this because they are going to test you. They are the best in their positions, both of them.

‘They are very dangerous, but I think, not just me, we all defended really well today. We need to keep on doing that.’

Shaw’s confidence in himself and his teammates is sky high, so much so that there was a clear sense of disappointment that United did not get the three points yesterday.

‘I think, looking back, we didn’t start well at all and we were going to suffer, and we did, but we stuck in and defended well,’ he acknowledged.

‘I feel like towards the end we had the better chances and two chances that on another day we could score. Okay, that happens in football, but a point is better than nothing. Especially, a point here. You can look, in a few weeks, that it’s a very good point.

‘I’ll be honest, the dressing room is very flat. It’s not what we wanted. Before the game, we came here to win, we didn’t come here to try and get a point; we came here to win. We felt so confident with the way that recent results have been going for us.

‘It wasn’t meant to be, but we pushed towards the end, but a point is better than none.’

Manchester United have fielded some of the worlds greatest centre backs over the years, but how much do you know about them? Take our quiz below to find out!