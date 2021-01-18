Man United weighing up Teden Mengi and Dylan Levitt loan offers

Several more Manchester United academy stars could be heading out on loan this month, with Teden Mengi and Dylan Levitt in particular in great demand.

Levitt has been recalled from his loan at Charlton Athletic because he was not getting sufficient game time and United are now considering whether to loan him out again, with Portsmouth and QPR both interested.

Exciting centre-back talent Mengi is also attracting ‘significant interest’, according to The MEN, but may also be kept at Old Trafford as cover, especially if Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are moved on this month.

The MEN also reports that Ethan Galbraith and goalkeeper Matej Kovar may also leave on loan, the latter also having been recalled due to lack of game time, on this occasion at Swindon Town. Ethan Laird has already joined MK Dons this month and completed two games.

‘Centre-back Di’Shon Bernard extended his loan stay at Salford City last week, while young goalkeeper Jacob Carney joined Irish side Portadown FC on loan. Another keeper in Nathan Bishop could also get a loan exit,’ The MEN reports.

A number of other United men are already on loan, including Andreas Pereira at Lazio, Diogo Dalot at AC Milan, Tahith Chong at Werder Bremen, James Garner at Watford and Aliou Traore at Caen.

Pereira has played 16 games, starting just two in Italy. Dalot has done well in Milan and has played 14, starting 10. Garner is also impressing at Watford, having played 21 times and started 13 and Chong has started just five of his 15 appearances in Germany.

