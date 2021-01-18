Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reinvigorated Manchester United’s defence

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was clearly let down with his side’s attacking vs Liverpool but he was happy with the defence and for good reason.

The legendary Norwegian’s men started the Premier League campaign poorly and many felt it meant they were set for a difficult season.

United have since turned around their form and sit in first place despite the goalless draw vs their fierce rivals.

In that process, Solskjaer’s side have played some scintillating attacking football and that has meant the defence has gone under the radar.

However, the statistic below and the performance vs Liverpool should mean those at the back get their moment to shine, all things considered.

More praise for United's defence… – In the first three league games of the season United conceded 11 goals (Average 3.6 per game) – During the following 15 matches, United have conceded just 13 goals (Average 0.86 per game) Improvement#mufc — Dan Coombs (@DanCFootball) January 17, 2021

Sir Alex Ferguson always said attackers win matches and defences win titles and if that’s anything to go by then Manchester United are set up well for the season.

Despite the impressive turnaround, there’s the feeling they could still improve, particularly in wiping out the occasional silly error they tend to make.

Once that solidity is proven regularly, it will give Solskjaer and his players the confidence to play more freely and show off their obvious attacking talent.

United still have some way to go to prove their brilliant form is here to stay or else everything they’ve built so far could come crashing down.

Manchester United have fielded some of the worlds greatest centre backs over the years, but how much do you know about them? Take our quiz below to find out!