Bruno Fernandes will not be rested, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes is not tired and will not be rested.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game with Fulham at Craven Cottage, the boss insisted that there was no chance that the Portuguese international is playing too much football.

‘He’s not tired, no, no chance. He’s one of the players that runs and covers the ground every single game,’ the manager said.

‘He’s very good at recovering, at recharging his batteries and if he’d scored from his free kick [against Liverpool], if he’d just had a little more air on the ball when Luke put a cross in, he’d be being lauded the best player in the Premier League again.’

The boss was then asked if too much is expected from Fernandes after his incredible start to life in the Premier League.

‘Since he come in he’s been immense, and no he’s not tired, if I ask him there’s absolutely no chance he’ll say he’s tired.

‘He’s expected to create goals and score goals and sometimes the margins are against him.

‘That free kick, I saw that one in, there’s a couple of passes that he plays through, it’s just marginal whether its on or off.

‘So he’s always on the verge of creating something even when he’s losing the ball, that’s what he’s been told to do, I want him to be the creative one, I want him to play the passes he sees.’

Solskjaer also confirmed at the presser that there were no new injury worries ahead of tomorrow’s game, although he was still awaiting Covid test results.

