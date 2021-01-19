‘He will get there’: Edwin van der Sar sees nothing wrong with Donny van de Beek

Manchester United great Edwin van der Sar has opened up on Donny van de Beek’s situation at the club, echoing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s words that his time will come.

The Dutch midfielder’s lack of consistent minutes this season has become a real topic of debate for a lot of fans as they struggle to see why he’s not playing more.

Van de Beek has been impressive during what little he has played and that has added to the confusion over his struggle at United.

It’s even led to speculation as some supporters claim it’s obvious Solskjaer didn’t want the former Ajax man and that the player was signed against his will.

Whatever the case really is, the legendary Norwegian has remained consistent with his message that Van de Beek’s time will come and it’s a message that a former Red Devil agrees with.

According to SportWitness, Van der Sar said: “I do talk to more people at the club… Fantastic attitude, he is doing well in training.

“It’s hard. Pogba is coming back, Fernandes is very important, Matic and McTominay, who are there.

“There’s no shame at all, it’s a big club too, isn’t it? Of course it is a large amount (the transfer fee), but they are confident that he will get there.”

It’s true Manchester United’s midfield is one of their more quality-filled departments and the variety of options there makes it difficult for all the central-midfielders at the club to stake a claim in the starting XI.

However, there have been many instances fans would’ve though Van de Beek would play and he would end up not even being substituted onto the field.

