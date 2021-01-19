Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still keen on Erling Haaland reunion

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly still wants to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland as clubs all around Europe line up for his signature.

The young striker is one of the most sought-after players in the world after he enjoyed a ridiculously prolific season with the German giants.

Dortmund were the ones who beat out a host of competitors, which included United, for Haaland in the first place but it seems they’re still open for a sale should a huge bid come in for him.

The Bundesliga side are known for moving on young talent for large fees so it’s unlikely they’d stop the Norwegian forward from leaving if they feel their asking-price is being met.

However, the question does remain over who can afford Haaland given the current financial uncertainty felt around the footballing world due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær would like to get Erling Haaland to Manchester United. #MUFC [@lauriewhitwell] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) January 18, 2021

Solskjaer’s interest in Haaland in and of itself isn’t new or surprising but it does eyebrows that it’s still ongoing given how he signed Edinson Cavani.

The experienced Uruguayan is said to have impressed so much that United are already considering triggering the clause in his contract to add another year to the existing deal that runs out in the summer.

Despite having Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, Solskjaer apparently feels Haaland is still needed to lead the line at Old Trafford.

