Photos: Darren Fletcher caught in action in Manchester United training

Manchester United fans will be pleased to see Darren Fletcher getting stuck in during the training sessions ahead of the clash with Fulham tomorrow evening.

The former midfielder was recently promoted to the first-team coaching staff and is clearly enjoying his new role as he was caught with a big smile on his face the entire time.

Fletcher’s career at United ended rather prematurely due to some health problems and supporters were always unhappy with how he had to leave the club.

Now that he’s back and involved in a more hands-on role, it’s a pleasure to see him once again having an impact in Carrington.

The early noise so far is that Fletcher is known for his tactical and analytical skills so hopefully he proves his worth to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fletch is loving life back at #MUFC! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N4JZxUpRyD — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 19, 2021

Manchester United already employ a player who is often compared to Fletcher and that is none other than Scott McTominay.

The two are similar in more than their Scottish heritage as the latter also plays in midfield and is a bit of a disruptor as well.

There’s an argument to be made that McTominay is more of a box to box midfielder but either of those roles are awfully close to what Fletcher would often do.

Manchester United have fielded some of the worlds greatest centre backs over the years, but how much do you know about them? Take our quiz below to find out!