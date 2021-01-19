Three not risked and five fresh faces: Predicted XI vs Fulham

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has remained tight-lipped about whether he will rotate his Manchester United team for tomorrow’s Premier League tie at Fulham.

The manager revealed that unless there were any problems resulting from the latest round of Covid testing, there were no new injury concerns, with just Brandon Williams and Phil Jones unavailable.

Solskjaer was also adamant that Bruno Fernandes was not tired and did not need to be rested after a poor performance against Liverpool on Sunday.

However, tiredness is not the only concern where Fernandes is concerned. Along with Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, he is just one yellow card away from suspension.

For that reason, the boss may decide to rest all three as the yellow card limit increases from five to ten after tomorrow’s game so the trio will be out of danger.

Beyond that, it is hard to predict whether Solskjaer will want to rest players ahead of a more difficult test against Liverpool on Sunday in the FA Cup, or whether he will see the league as the top priority and rotate more on Sunday.

A compromise could be found, where the three players on four yellows plus perhaps Scott McTominay, who has played a lot of minutes lately, could be rested. Dean Henderson might also be given another run out in goal.

This scenario would see Eric Bailly partnering Victor Lindelof in defence, Alex Telles coming in for Shaw and Paul Pogba could play in Fernandes’ role, with Edinson Cavani coming back in at centre forward.

This, then, is our predicted XI for the game:

Manchester United have fielded some of the worlds greatest centre backs over the years, but how much do you know about them? Take our quiz below to find out!