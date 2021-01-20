Man United set new unbeaten records in Premier League

Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage this evening returns them to the top of the Premier League but also sets new statistical records.

A magnificent solo effort from Paul Pogba won United the three points and means the Red Devils have chalked up yet another away victory in this campaign.

United now have a 17 match unbeaten away record in the Premier League – a feat they last achieved in the treble-winning 1998/99 season.

United are now unbeaten in their last 17 Premier League away games. In top-flight history they’ve only once done that before – also a run of 17 games between December 1998 and September 1999 when they won the treble. #MUFC — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) January 20, 2021

That includes an incredible seven out of 10 away games this season in which United have come back from behind to win – more than any other club in Premier League history and with still only half of the season’s matches played.

Fulham 1-2 #MUFC United back to the top of the Premier League, unbeaten in 13 games. But that was a nervous finish again. A seventh come-from-behind win away this season. Bonkers. Performance wasn't perfect but full of character. Pogba is turning up!https://t.co/DEyhZ2jEG6 — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) January 20, 2021

In addition, the win extends United’s overall unbeaten Premier League run since the 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal to 13 games.

This is the longest ongoing run in the competition and also the longest unbeaten run in Europe’s top five leagues.

Man Utd are unbeaten in 13 Premier League games, the longest ongoing run in the competition: ✅ 3-1 ✅ 1-0 ✅ 3-2 ✅ 3-1 🤝 0-0 ✅ 3-2 ✅ 6-2 🤝 2-2 ✅ 1-0 ✅ 2-1 ✅ 1-0 🤝 0-0 ✅ 2-1 Relentless. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4F2eGuaIEN — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 20, 2021

10 wins, 3 draws since the loss against Arsenal. The longest unbeaten streak in any of Europe's top 5 leagues, unbeaten away from home in a year but we're in a "false position" 🙄 — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) January 20, 2021

Football is such an unpredictable game and it is an incredible position to find a club that looked bereft and whose manager looked destined to be sacked just a month or so ago.

Many have argued that United’s position at the top of the Premier League is a false one but it could also be argued that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have put this run together without even hitting top form on a consistent basis.

Solskjaer even had the luxury tonight of resting Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof who are expected to be recalled for Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round tie with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

