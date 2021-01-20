Man United set new unbeaten records in Premier League
Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage this evening returns them to the top of the Premier League but also sets new statistical records.

A magnificent solo effort from Paul Pogba won United the three points and means the Red Devils have chalked up yet another away victory in this campaign.

United now have a 17 match unbeaten away record in the Premier League – a feat they last achieved in the treble-winning 1998/99 season.

That includes an incredible seven out of 10 away games this season in which United have come back from behind to win – more than any other club in Premier League history and with still only half of the season’s matches played.

In addition, the win extends United’s overall unbeaten Premier League run since the 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal to 13 games.

This is the longest ongoing run in the competition and also the longest unbeaten run in Europe’s top five leagues.

Football is such an unpredictable game and it is an incredible position to find a club that looked bereft and whose manager looked destined to be sacked just a month or so ago.

Many have argued that United’s position at the top of the Premier League is a false one but it could also be argued that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have put this run together without even hitting top form on a consistent basis.

Solskjaer even had the luxury tonight of resting Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof who are expected to be recalled for Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round tie with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

