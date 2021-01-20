Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals thoughts on Amad Diallo so far

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given fans an insight into when they can expect to see new signing Amad Diallo in action.

The young Ivorian finally made the switch to Old Trafford fairly recently despite being signed in the summer transfer window.

Diallo couldn’t join back then due to paperwork and passport issues and so it’s only now he managed to link up with his new teammates.

Solskjaer has done everything in his power to lower expectations as much as possible as he has insisted the exciting winger will need time to adapt to his new surroundings.

However, it seems the legendary Norwegian has been impressed with what he has seen in training and doesn’t feel as though it will be long before Diallo makes his debut.

Solskjaer on Amad Diallo: "He’s enjoyed training, makes a difference in training, which is quite remarkable at his age. Some adjustment to settle into the hustle & bustle or the physical part of the Premier League, but I can’t see it being too long until he’s in the squad" #MUFC — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 19, 2021

Solskjaer would also go on to add that Diallo could even make his debut sooner than 3-4 weeks so fans won’t have to wait too long to see.

It seems the former Atalanta youngster has shown he’s more ready than most would’ve anticipated and that suits Manchester United’s needs greatly.

Facundo Pellistri is another prospect who joined during the summer but hasn’t made his debut until now so Diallo is clearly a step above him in terms of his development.

