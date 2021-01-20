Paul Pogba dismantles Fulham in match-winning performance

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was the hero of the day once more after his fantastic effort vs Fulham but that wasn’t all he provided.

The World Cup winner has been in fine form of late and it’s thanks to his goal that his side are back at the top of the Premier League.

United squeezed past Fulham 2-1 despite going behind first and Pogba’s goal eventually proved to be the matchwinner.

Fans would’ve preferred the result to have been more comfortable but getting the three points is the only thing that matters now.

Pogba had to slot back into central-midfield after playing on the right flank vs Liverpool and it’s safe to say he adjusted again brilliantly.

Paul Pogba’s game by numbers vs. Fulham: 85% pass accuracy 21 final third passes 9 ball recoveries 5 tackles attempted 4 tackles won 3 switches of play 2 interceptions 2 take-ons attempted 2 take-ons completed 1 shot 1 goal Outstanding. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/adrFHMChYE — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 20, 2021

Pogba bossing the game again for #MUFC. More passes (80), tackles (4), interceptions (3) and possession gained (9) than any player on the pitch. Also contested (11) duels and scored THAT winning goal. — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) January 20, 2021

Pogba’s hitting the peak of his form at the perfect moment for Manchester United given how some of his teammates have dipped a little.

The superb Frenchman’s obvious talent has been needed and whenever he plays this way, he raises the level of all his teammates too.

Pogba wasn’t the only outstanding performer vs Fulham but he certainly deserves praise and dominated in a way fans want to see him do more often.

The former Juventus man is capable of doing that against even the greatest teams in Europe so the hope is he can maintain this level for the long-term.

