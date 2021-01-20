Player ratings: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United – Paul Pogba produces magic moment

Manchester United beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage tonight to return to the top of the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 7 – Looked steady and did nothing wrong.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5 – A shaky start with wayward passes and playing Lookman onside for Fulham’s goal. You get the impression he has been told to curb his tendency to go for the tackle this season, which is his strength, and without that aspect he is starting to look like an average defender.

Eric Bailly 7 – Did well.

Harry Maguire 7 – Pretty solid defensively but those headers for goal really need to improve.

Luke Shaw 8 – Another good, confident performance from the in-form England man.

Fred 7 – Such a hard worker, must have covered every blade of grass and really bleeds for the badge.

Paul Pogba 9 – Another fantastic Pogba performance. He always seems to improve in the second half and that goal was absolute class.

Mason Greenwood 7 – Looked lively and hungry but seemed to be feeding off scraps today.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Great performance, especially in the first half. Was unlucky not to score and provided a great assist for Cavani.

Anthony Martial 2 – Just seems to be going from bad to worse at the moment. One of the most talented players in the world on his day but on this form, would struggle to keep his place in a League Two side.

Edinson Cavani 8 – Led the line superbly and scored a vital goal. Was unlucky not to get a brace when his second half effort hit the woodwork.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford 6 – Not on long enough to evaluate.

Scott McTominay 6 – Not on long enough to evaluate.

Nemanja Matic 6 – Not on long enough to evaluate.

