Rio Ferdinand showers Paul Pogba with praise after Fulham win

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has been left impressed with Paul Pogba after the player led his side to the top of the table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men took on a stubborn Fulham side and managed to scrape past 2-1 to extend their remarkable unbeaten away run.

Pogba was key in the victory that saw United jump back to first place as his goal was the matchwinning one and was a breathtaking hit as well.

Ferdinand was on pundit duty once more and appeared to be keen to see the World Cup winner get more praise for his recent form.

Pogba is arguably in his best spell for the club of late and fans are keen to see him keep up his performances as they embark on an unexpected title challenge.

Rio Ferdinand: “Everyone was always saying Bruno, Bruno, Bruno but this last month Paul Pogba has really stepped up” [BT] — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) January 20, 2021

It’s true Pogba has relieved some of the pressure on Bruno Fernandes’ shoulders and in a sense, it’s been a long time coming.

The Portuguese magician has carried Manchester United ever since arriving last January and having the superb Frenchman help him now, can only aid the club.

If the two can show good form at the same time and maintain it by helping each other out then they could potentially lead the team to unexpected glory.

