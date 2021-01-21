Edinson Cavani crucial to Manchester United success after Fulham win

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani was the man of the moment vs Fulham and deservedly so after his goalscoring performance.

The experienced Uruguayan helped send his side to the top of the Premier League once again as he scored the equaliser against the stubborn London club.

United secured a comeback victory emphatically and fans were pleased to see Cavani played a role in it all as he has been impressive since joining.

The former PSG man signed for free as he was a free agent, joining the club on deadline day and it’s safe to say he’s already had a greater impact than some anticipated.

Cavani does have to keep up his performances if he hopes to have his contract extended however but the early signs are certainly suggestive of brilliance.

Manchester United have won 4/4 Premier League games in which Edinson Cavani has started: ✅ 3-1 vs. West Ham ✅ 1-0 vs. Wolves ✅ 1-0 vs. Burnley ✅ 2-1 vs. Fulham Adds so much to the side with his goals and workrate. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/M83F8K88cy — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 20, 2021

Edinson Cavani in the Premier League: ⏰ 509 minutes ⚽️ 4 goals 🅰️ 2 assists 85 minutes per goal or assist. 👌 pic.twitter.com/HZ7icCXzF1 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 20, 2021

It’s clear to see Cavani isn’t just a hard worker or an old head to have around the squad and is instead remarkably efficient in what he does.

Many love the way he’s so obviously a natural striker and has plenty to offer in a role that has plenty of competition.

There’s little evidence Cavani will fall off soon and there appears to be plenty of fight left in the old dog.

