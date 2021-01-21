Manchester United the comeback kings after Fulham win

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had one obvious reason to be pleased with his side’s result vs Fulham but there are other ones that help colour in the bigger picture.

The legendary Norwegian watched on as his men scraped by the London club 2-1 in a victory that sent his team back to the top of the table.

United are now on 40 points at the halfway point of the season and can start to feel some confidence in how they’re performing so far.

The team have often been accused of many things this campaign and one of them is apparently having a poor mentality when the going gets rough.

However, that now appears to be a thing of the past and while there’s still work to be done, Solskjaer has taken the team quite far already from a mental perspective as can be seen below.

7 – Manchester United have won seven Premier League games having gone behind this season – only Newcastle in 2001-02 (10) and Man Utd themselves in 2012-13 (9) have done so more in a single campaign. Mindset. pic.twitter.com/fMpStIgumf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2021

Man Utd 𝐍𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 give up!#FULMUN pic.twitter.com/u1clpK0u8O — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) January 20, 2021

Solskjaer would certainly prefer his side don’t fall behind in the first place but it’s a huge positive to have as it shows his team are ready to fight for their results.

In the past, if Manchester United conceded first vs Fulham, fans would’ve panicked but now they were confident the players could recover and win.

Thankfully that is what ended up happening with both Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani getting on the scoresheet in the narrow win.

