Manchester United the comeback kings after Fulham win
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had one obvious reason to be pleased with his side’s result vs Fulham but there are other ones that help colour in the bigger picture.

The legendary Norwegian watched on as his men scraped by the London club 2-1 in a victory that sent his team back to the top of the table.

United are now on 40 points at the halfway point of the season and can start to feel some confidence in how they’re performing so far.

The team have often been accused of many things this campaign and one of them is apparently having a poor mentality when the going gets rough.

However, that now appears to be a thing of the past and while there’s still work to be done, Solskjaer has taken the team quite far already from a mental perspective as can be seen below.

Solskjaer would certainly prefer his side don’t fall behind in the first place but it’s a huge positive to have as it shows his team are ready to fight for their results.

In the past, if Manchester United conceded first vs Fulham, fans would’ve panicked but now they were confident the players could recover and win.

Thankfully that is what ended up happening with both Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani getting on the scoresheet in the narrow win.

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

