Wayne Rooney insists Manchester United will win the league

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has backed his former club for a title challenge, insisting he saw it all happening quite a while ago.

The former striker recently retired from his playing career to take up the managerial reigns at Derby, taking his first step into a career he has long insisted he’s wanted.

Meanwhile in the Premier League, United currently sit at the top despite a slow start to the season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly being close to the sack at one point.

Their form has turned for the better and while no one really expects them to win the league, they’ve found themselves involved in a title race nonetheless.

Rooney’s last title race was during Sir Alex Ferguson’s last season and he even played under the three managers that followed the legendary Scot.

Wayne Rooney: "I said six weeks ago, to the coaches in the office, I felt #mufc will win the league. I still feel that today." [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 21, 2021

Six weeks ago the Red Devils had just crashed out of the Champions League and were roughly in ninth place in the domestic league, five points away from the top.

As impressive as Solskjaer and his men are, they’re certainly benefitting from an unpredictable and remarkably competitive league this season.

The title is very much open to several teams and all it takes is for one of them to show some consistent form and they’ll snatch the sought-after trophy.

