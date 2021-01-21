Wayne Rooney praises three Manchester United players for good form

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has named three players he feels will help the club in their ambitions to win the Premier League title.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men started the season poorly and appeared to be set for a difficult one this time around but that soon changed.

The legendary Norwegian went from potentially being sacked to leading his stars to the top of the league table, much to the surprise of many.

Rooney has been watching from a distance, initially as a player, then as a player-manager and now finally as the manager of Derby.

The former England international had also earlier insisted that he felt United would challenge for the title six weeks ago, far ahead of anyone else.

Wayne Rooney: "Paul Pogba will have a massive part to play in that [#mufc title challenge]. They have brought players in with winning mentalities – Fernandes, Edinson Cavani – which will relieve a bit of that pressure on Paul." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 21, 2021

It’s safe to say Paul Pogba is heading towards being in the form of his Manchester United career, with fans praising him for his most recent performance vs Fulham.

The French World Cup winner netted the crucial winner, scoring a beautiful long-range effort with his weaker foot to send his team back to the top of the table.

Edinson Cavani was also on the scoresheet and Bruno Fernandes provided an assist so perhaps Rooney has named the correct players to lead United to potential greatness.

