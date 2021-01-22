Erling Haaland’s father discusses Manchester United amid links

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland’s father has discussed the links to Manchester United amid reported interest over a transfer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to still be keen on the young Norwegian despite failing to sign him last January transfer window.

United ended up signing Bruno Fernandes instead and while that was a successful purchase, it’s safe to say Haaland would’ve been a great addition too.

The powerful striker has enjoyed a successful spell in Germany so far and it could be argued Solskjaer hasn’t truly signed an alternative just yet.

Edinson Cavani and Odion Ighalo came in instead but both are short-term targets and so the continued interest in Haaland makes perfect sense.

Haaland’s father on #mufc links: “To draw comparison now is not so easy because Erling is already playing in Dortmund. These are two very traditional clubs with a large fan base and a glorious history. Man United is a very proud club, just like Dortmund is in Germany” [Sport1] — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) January 21, 2021

Signing Haaland will likely mean fighting off a tonne of competition as well as bidding ridiculously high to get his signature.

Dortmund appear to be struggling financially with rumours about many of their young stars being on the market cropping up lately.

Even Jadon Sancho is a potential signing still but it all depends on the German giants’ asking-price, though it’s likely to be lower this time around.

Whether the Red Devils themselves can capitalise on the fragile situation remains to be seen but fans would love to see these types of players at Old Trafford.

