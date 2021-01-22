Jesse Lingard axed from Man United core squad, report claims

Jesse Lingard has been axed from Manchester United’s core 22-man squad, according to The MEN.

The 28-year-old has been a fringe player for the Red Devils this season and when asked at a recent press conference whether he would be allowed to leave, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer implied that he would, saying ‘I don’t want to go into individuals but we can probably allow one or two more to go out.’

The MEN claims that ‘Sheffield United expressed interest in taking him on loan this month and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discussed it over a glass of wine with Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane following United’s 3-2 win last month,’ but that ‘Lingard is hanging tight, hoping for a more enticing offer than from a club clinging onto the Premier League rock face.’

The outlet then goes on to state that ‘Lingard has been cut from United’s core squad of 22 players (soon to be increased to 23 with Amad Diallo),’ suggesting that he will have little option than to leave if he wants to play regular football.

There have been fresh reports that José Mourinho is making another attempt to take Lingard to Spurs, although Football London claims that the stories are wide of the mark.

Real Sociedad were also linked with the England man in December but there has been little movement in that direction since and the fact that the two clubs have been drawn against each other in the Europa League may also have made such a move more problematic.

Solskjaer has always spoken very highly of Lingard when asked and the player continues to perform well in training. However, in streamlining the squad to the extent The MEN claims, the boss seems to have made it clear that there is no future for the academy graduate at the club.

