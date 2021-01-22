Man United’s Marcos Rojo receives firm offer from Boca Juniors

Marcos Rojo has taken one step further towards leaving Manchester United after receiving a concrete offer from Argentina.

The 30-year-old has been plagued with injuries in recent years and has not played for the Red Devils since November 2019.

A loan deal to his old club Estudiantes in Argentina in January was cut short by injury and then by lockdown. In theory, Rojo returned to United but in principle he remains in La Plata in Argentina as he is considered surplus to requirements by United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Estudiantes wanted to continue the loan but United refused, wanting to recoup a transfer fee for the player before his contract expires in June or at least wanting any loan club to pay a bigger percentage of his wages.

That offer has reportedly come from another Argentinian side, Boca Juniors.

‘Boca aims to strengthen the team for the new season and Marcos Rojo, a Manchester United man, is the name that comes to the fore to join Miguel Ángel Russo’s team,’ says Argentinian outlet tycsports.

‘In the last hours, [Boca] have sent a firm offer to the player, who would welcome the blue and yellow, despite his fanaticism for Estudiantes de La Plata, another club that has him in their sights. The intention is to sign him for three seasons.

‘Rojo seduces Boca because he is still young – he is 30 years old -, with extensive experience in the Argentina National Team and because he can play in two positions that Boca want to reinforce: they think of him as a second centre back and as a left back.

‘The idea of the Argentine club is not to pay Manchester United, the team that owns his contract until the end of the season, but it is difficult for him to leave sooner without money in exchange.’

United, in the meantime, are likely to be leaving it to the last minute to allow Rojo to join Boca in the hopes that another club offers some sort of transfer fee. Continuing to pay Rojo’s salary is costing the Red Devils £80,000 per week. It would therefore cost the club £1.6 million to keep him until June – which would make little sense to anyone if Boca can match his salary.

With Argentinian football set to resume in mid-February, it therefore seems inevitable that Rojo will leave at the end of this month, to Boca Juniors unless there is a paying deal elsewhere.

