Manchester United not giving up on Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey

Manchester United are reportedly still keen on Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey but they will have to compete for his signature.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed two right-wingers over two transfer windows but seemingly still wants another.

Facundo Pellistri was purchased last summer but has yet to make his debut as he learns his trade with the U23s for the time being.

There have been rumours he could make an appearance soon but there are also reports of a potential loan deal out this window.

Amad Diallo was also signed last summer but could only complete his move this winter and is expected to make his debut soon, though that hasn’t stopped Solskjaer from looking to Bailey.

I was told earlier this month that #MUFC’s interest in Bailey is true, but if pursued, it would more likely be during the summer than January. Other Premier League clubs are also interested in Leon, so I sense there would be competition to sign him — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) January 21, 2021

If Bailey is signed then it puts question marks over where the aforementioned young duo fit into the team over the long term.

The Leverkusen star himself is also relatively young and would have a long career at Manchester United theoretically speaking.

However, Solskjaer is known for his love for competition in his squad so he could somehow make it all work out in his favour.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich are massive favourites in signing Bailey so perhaps this report is just here to raise his asking price and using United’s name to do so.

