Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Aaron Wan-Bissaka needs time

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted he will rest a number of players for Sunday’s FA Cup clash against Liverpool.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the fixture, the boss confirmed that he would take a positive approach to the game even though changes would be made.

‘We’ll rotate, that’s for sure, we’ll put a decent team together of course, a team I feel that can win the game.

‘We attacked [Liverpool] every time we got the ball [in the Premier League last week], it’s just we kept giving it away, that was the challenge. We tried to press them high. We didn’t go there to drop deep and try to soak up the pressure.’

The manager also confirmed that Victor Lindelof will return having missed out on Wednesday’s game at Fulham.

‘Victor will be fine for the weekend, it was just too quick a turnaround for him [against Fulham] with the travel and his back and I wanted to give Eric [Bailly] a game.’

Solskjaer was also asked to comment on Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s development and whilst speaking highly of the right-back’s potential, there was also an implied acknowledgment that there is room for improvement.

‘Aaron, he’s one of the best one-on-one defensive full-backs in the world,’ Solskjaer said.

‘He’s not been asked to venture forward as much earlier in his career, last season was a learning one for him. Aaron has got the time ahead of him and we’ll give him time.

‘I think in a year or two we’ll see a top, top full-back there.’

