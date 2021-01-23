Fixture calendar serves up great opportunity for Man United

Manchester United have a great opportunity to pull away from the pack at the top of the Premier League this week as the fixtures calendar turns in their favour.

The Red Devils are currently two points clear at the top of the league, although neighbours Manchester City, who are in second place, have a game in hand.

United face a desperately poor Sheffield United side at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening. The Blades have only one win and two draws from 19 games this term and anything other than three points seems unthinkable for United.

City also face an easy-on-paper game this mid-week at West Brom. But third placed Leicester have to travel to Goodison Park to face sixth placed Everton whilst the champions, Liverpool, could lose further ground with a tough away tie against Spurs in a fourth vs fifth clash.

Assuming both Manchester sides win their games, United could end the week five points ahead of third place and eight points clear of fourth, with an equal number of games played.

The Red Devils could also have a nine point lead over Liverpool if José Mourinho’s men were to inflict a second successive defeat on them at White Hart Lane.

Points will be certainly be lost by a rival again on February 7th as Liverpool and City are due to meet at Anfield.

