Just what fans wanted to hear: Amad Diallo makes impact in training

Manchester United fans may be set to see Amad Diallo in action sooner than expected as positive reviews continue to come in from the training ground.

The young winger finally joined the club this January despite being originally signed in the summer transfer window.

Diallo needed some paperwork sorted out and had some trouble with his passport as well and so remained in Atalanta until he could officially complete the transfer.

United fans have had to wait patiently to seem at the training ground and are hoping to see him strutting his stuff with the first-team squad in a competitive match as soon as possible.

Supporters were willing to be patient while Diallo settles in but it appears he’s done better than expected in that regard.

Både lagkamerater og trenere skal ha blitt veldig imponert over Amad Diallo sine prestasjoner på trening så langt. Blir ikke overrasket om han er i troppen i morgen. — Fredrik A. Filtvedt (@FAFiltvedt) January 23, 2021

The Tweet roughly translates to: “Both teammates and coaches must have been very impressed with Amad Diallo’s performance in training so far. Will not be surprised if he is in the squad tomorrow.”

This certainly seems to be the case given how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also admitted Diallo could be just weeks away from a debut.

The talented Ivorian seems way ahead, in terms of readiness for the league, of another young winger signed in the summer in Facundo Pellistri.

Manchester United have fielded some of the worlds greatest centre backs over the years, but how much do you know about them? Take our quiz below to find out!