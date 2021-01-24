Bruno Fernandes puts Liverpool to the sword in FA Cup

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes was just as influential as always for his side despite not starting the crucial clash vs Liverpool.

After drawing vs Jurgen Klopp’s men in the league, fans wanted to see their side step it up a level and put them to the sword.

United conceded first and early but managed to turn the tie on its head in what was a brilliant 3-2 win.

Bruno came on from the bench in the second half to score the winner, aiming a free-kick beautifully into Liverpool’s net.

The Red Devils’ victory means they’ll advance into the next round of the FA Cup and will face David Moyes’ West Ham.

Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Liverpool [28 minutes]: 100% dribble success 75% pass accuracy 1 big chance created 1 tackle won 1 shot 1 goal Decisive. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k9FkSUn4CQ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 24, 2021

Across all competitions, Bruno Fernandes has now scored or assisted against every other Premier League side who finished in the top six last season. Liverpool — ✅ Man City — ✅ Chelsea — ✅ Leicester City — ✅ Tottenham Hotspur — ✅ So much for not turning up. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ajr4QTlbUC — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 24, 2021

Bruno Fernandes has now scored more goals than ANY other Premier League player since his debut in February 2020. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/xL2paXzoR5 — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) January 24, 2021

Manchester United needed to beat Liverpool to get over a psychological hurdle and prove they can be title challengers if they try.

The champions have struggled for form of late and so it was the perfect time to try and claim an important win.

Bruno was initially left out of the starting XI in order to get some rest, with Donny van de Beek playing in his place.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recognised there was a need for a change in order to win the match and so the Portuguese magician came on.

