Bruno Fernandes puts Liverpool to the sword in FA Cup
Home
First Team

Bruno Fernandes puts Liverpool to the sword in FA Cup

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes was just as influential as always for his side despite not starting the crucial clash vs Liverpool.

After drawing vs Jurgen Klopp’s men in the league, fans wanted to see their side step it up a level and put them to the sword.

United conceded first and early but managed to turn the tie on its head in what was a brilliant 3-2 win.

Bruno came on from the bench in the second half to score the winner, aiming a free-kick beautifully into Liverpool’s net.

The Red Devils’ victory means they’ll advance into the next round of the FA Cup and will face David Moyes’ West Ham.

Manchester United needed to beat Liverpool to get over a psychological hurdle and prove they can be title challengers if they try.

The champions have struggled for form of late and so it was the perfect time to try and claim an important win.

Bruno was initially left out of the starting XI in order to get some rest, with Donny van de Beek playing in his place.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recognised there was a need for a change in order to win the match and so the Portuguese magician came on.

Manchester United have fielded some of the worlds greatest centre backs over the years, but how much do you know about them? Take our quiz below to find out!

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus