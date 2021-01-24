Bruno Fernandes reveals first time Manchester United players showed frustration

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has explained when he saw a change in the players’ mentality for the first time and it may shock fans.

The Portuguese magician has been hailed for his impact at Old Trafford so far and not just because of the numbers he’s putting in on the field.

It’s believed Bruno, alongside Harry Maguire, has helped shift the mentality in the dressing room and has led his teammates to greater heights than before.

The former Sporting Lisbon man is already a fan-favourite and his performances on the field have helped United climb up the Premier League table to first place.

Bruno has praised his teammates of late and has refused to take sole credit for the good form shown by the squad but he may have revealed a little too much in the quote below.

Fernandes: “After the Leicester game, it was the first time I saw a real frustration in the dressing room after drawing a game. "For me, that is the changing of mentality and we have to build on this.” #MUFC — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) January 23, 2021

The Leicester City match Bruno appears to be referring to is the one that happened a little under a month ago.

The Red Devils drew 2-2 after conceding a late own goal and considering how Brendan Rodgers men are involved in the title race, a win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would’ve done some real damage.

It’s a little concerning it took this long for the squad to refuse to settle for draws and much was made of the stalemate vs Liverpool recently as well.

Nonetheless, the shift has begun and that’s what fans have long asked for so there can’t be too many complaints.

