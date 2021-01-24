Jesse Lingard and Amad Diallo missing from Man United’s FA Cup squad

The Manchester United squad leaked by The MEN ahead of today’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Liverpool has two notable exceptions.

The local Manchester outlet find out who is in the squad by watching who arrives at the Lowry Hotel, where the team assemble the evening before a big home game.

And yesterday evening, ahead of the big game, the 22-man squad reported by the outlet was: David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata, Donny van de Beek, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford.

One name that is not included on the list is new signing Amad Diallo.

As reported here yesterday, sources claim Diallo is sparkling in training at Carrington and this gave rise to speculation that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might throw him into the mix for today’s game as a wildcard option on the bench.

However, it would appear that it is too soon for the Ivorian.

Another name that is absent from the list is that of Jesse Lingard.

It was reported earlier this week that Solskjaer had axed the 28-year-old from his ‘core’ 22-man-squad and that would appear to be corroborated by his exclusion from today’s matchday squad.

So far this season, Lingard’s only chances have come in domestic cup games. He played the full 90 minutes of the EFL Cup third round tie with Luton and 80 minutes of the FA Cup third round tie against Watford. He also came on as sub in the EFL fourth round against Brighton and was on the bench for the quarter final.

The fact that he is not even in the provisional 22-man squad for today’s game is highly significant and is strong evidence that Lingard is not going to play any further part in the squad this season.

Whether the Warrington man will be loaned, sold or left to fester in the bowels of Carrington will be resolved within the next few days as the winter transfer window draws to a close. A loan deal looks the most likely outcome at this stage.

Manchester United have fielded some of the worlds greatest centre backs over the years, but how much do you know about them? Take our quiz below to find out!