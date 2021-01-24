Marcus Rashford puts in best performance of the season vs Liverpool

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has plenty to be proud of after a sensational performance vs Liverpool as he led his team into the next round of the FA Cup.

The young Englishman got a goal and an assist to his name during the massive clash and got plenty of love from the fans as well.

Rashford hasn’t even been at his flying best this season but his numbers still make for good reading as he has registered 15 goals and 10 assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

There’s still more to come from the academy graduate and it’s safe to say he enjoys playing vs Liverpool, as the statistics below show.

Rashford played on the left-wing this match and his versatility has helped him secure plenty of minutes this season to great effect.

Marcus Rashford’s game by numbers vs. Liverpool: 38 touches 2 shots 2 shots on target 2 fouls won 2 take-ons 1 chance created 1 goal 1 assist He scored and assisted in the same game for the second time this season. pic.twitter.com/GZyaF9cbzM — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 24, 2021

Marcus Rashford has now scored as many goals for #MUFC as Eric Cantona (82). — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) January 24, 2021

Marcus Rashford has now scored four goals in five games against Liverpool at Old Trafford, the most goals he has scored against any opponent at Old Trafford. (Opta) #MUFC pic.twitter.com/PBbuPJBuOF — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) January 24, 2021

Rashford’s performance from the left will raise doubts over what role Anthony Martial will have for Manchester United this season.

The French attacker has looked a little out of sorts so far and was dropped from the starting XI for the win over Liverpool.

Mason Greenwood starred on the right-wing as well and it’s clear to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is absolutely loving having Edinson Cavani lead the line.

