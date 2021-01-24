More time needed for Facundo Pellistri according to staff member

Manchester United fans may have to wait a while longer by the looks of things in regards to seeing Facundo Pellistri regularly playing in the first-team.

The young Uruguayan was announced in the summer transfer window as though he was a first-team signing but supporters knew he would need time to settle in.

Pellistri has been gaining experience with the U23s squad in terms of match time but has also been training with the first-team.

Fans have been happy to remain patient while he adjusts to his new surroundings but it appears they’ll have to wait longer than anticipated.

The former Penarol man seems to be too raw of a player at the minute and so has to do more before he can be involved.

According to Manchester Evening News, a scout who was keeping an eye on Pellistri’s development has revealed he’s still ‘a way off’ from making an impact on the Premier League.

This ties into reports that were made in regards to his potential loan move to Spain this January transfer window, which can be seen here.

Hopefully Pellistri can benefit from a loan spell abroad and his style of football certainly seems to suit the Spanish league.

