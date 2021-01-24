Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says bench should be credited with goal

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims that his side’s first goal against Liverpool this evening should be credited to the players on the bench.

The goal was scored by Mason Greenwood after Marcus Rashford put him through with a brilliant cross-field through ball, but the boss claimed on MUTV after the game that he was told what to do by the substitutes.

‘I think if you ask Marcus, the boys on the bench did a good job for him,’ Solskjaer said.

‘If there was a crowd here, I don’t think he’d have seen it himself, so a fantastic contribution from the bench, shouting “switch, switch switch”.’

The manager was also full of praise for the 19-year-old Greenwood, who took his goal brilliantly before returning the favour with a similar through ball to Rashford for United’s second.

‘He composed himself really well, Mason, I have to say,’ the boss beamed.

‘There’s more to Mason than what people think, that he’s only got a left foot.’

Two of those substitutes who might have helped Rashford see the pass for the first goal were also instrumental in the winner. Fred, who had come on for Donny van de Beek, combined well with Edinson Cavani who was brought down on the edge of the box and supersub Bruno Fernandes curled home the free kick in dramatic style to clinch the tie for United.

The team’s reward for the victory is a home tie against former manager David Moyes’ West Ham at Old Trafford in February.

