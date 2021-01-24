Player ratings: Man United 3-2 Liverpool – Academy duo rule the roost

Manchester United won a pulsating encounter with Liverpool 3-2 at Old Trafford this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 6 – Made some good saves but also let one slip between his legs.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Got stronger as the game wore on and put in some good stats. Nice to see him regaining some form.

Victor Lindelof 5 – Some iffy defending from the centre backs again. Eric Bailly was missed.

Harry Maguire 5 – As above. Maguire did not marshall or command as a captain should.

Luke Shaw 7 – Another great first half from Shaw but was caught out defensively too often in the second.

Scott McTominay 7 – A few wayward passes early on but grew into the game and in the end did well.

Paul Pogba 8 – Another excellent outing from the rejuvenated Pogba, whose work rate is now as impressive as his skills. His tackle on the edge of United’s box was the catalyst to the Red Devils’ first goal, which ultimately changed the game.

Mason Greenwood 9 – A brilliantly taken goal and exquisite cross-field through ball assist were the highlights of Greenwood’s excellent performance. Good to see him starting two successive games and it clearly gave him the chance to get his eye in.

Donny van de Beek 7 – Some lovely one touch play and a contribution toward the first goal. Nothing flashy but should be pleased with his performance.

Marcus Rashford 9 – The yin to Greenwood’s yang, with a similar goal and similar assist. Caused all sorts of problems down the left flank in the first half. Hopefully the injury which led to him being subbed is not too serious.

Edinson Cavani 7 – Led the line well, won the free kick that led to the winner and was again denied a goal by the post that would have put United out of sight in the game.

Substitutes

Fred 7 – Did well and made a direct impact in the build up to the winning free-kick.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – What a player to be able to bring off the bench. Put away a superb free kick to win the game for United.

Anthony Martial 6 – Did not have much time to make an impact.

