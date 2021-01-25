Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand overjoyed with win over Liverpool

It’s safe to say Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand were pleased with the crucial win over Liverpool, taking to social media to express their delight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men knocked out their fierce rivals in brilliant fashion to advance into the FA Cup fifth round.

United will face off against David Moyes’ West Ham as they search for their first piece of silverware under the legendary Norwegian.

Neville and Ferdinand have certainly been getting carried away like the rest of the club’s supporters as Solskjaer and his players continue to impress.

The Red Devils had a slow start to the season but things are now looking much rosier with half the campaign already done with.

Good Night Peeeeeps ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/ao2UgiV5JF — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 24, 2021

Manchester United fans aren’t really expecting their team to go the distance this season but they are fully enjoying the ride so far.

A title challenge is all that they’re asking for but if the players can keep up their form and avoid any major injuries, there’s no reason why a trophy might not be on the cards.

Even without a Premier League medal, Solskjaer has seen his hard work rewarded and so it’s likely he won’t be questioned anymore unless some major collapse happens over the next few months.

