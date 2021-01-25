Jesse Lingard wanted by West Ham United on permanent switch

Jesse Lingard could be leaving Manchester United this month on a permanent deal after another former manager has made enquiries about a potential purchase.

The 28-year-old has been out of favour with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this term and has reportedly been axed from the core 22-man-squad for the rest of the season.

It is however a testament to the ability of the former England man that the only two of his former managers who are still working both want to sign him for their clubs.

Spurs’ boss Jose Mourinho tried to sign Lingard in the summer transfer window but was put off by the Red Devils’ asking price, which was reportedly around £30 million.

With Lingard effectively frozen out of the team since, his value has plummeted further and he is now valued at only £8.9 million by Transfermarkt.com. It therefore looked as if a loan deal would be the only option, with both Sheffield United and Real Sociedad registering an interest.

However, another of Lingard’s former bosses, David Moyes, has launched a bid to sign the Warrington man for West Ham on a permanent deal, according to The Mail.

‘David Moyes is hoping to sign Lingard, plus a striker before the end of the window,’ The Mail claims.

‘The Hammers boss is also keen on a loan move for Lingard’s United team-mate, Brandon Williams, but will be unable to take both in this window. United are also reluctant to let Williams go and is still seen as a solid back-up for Luke Shaw.’

Whether United would prefer to loan or sell Lingard is unknown. Given that by the end of next year Lingard will have turned 30, a sale does seem more logical but United will have to be significantly more realistic about their asking price.

Nobody is going to pay £30 million at this stage. Even half of that amount could be seen as ambitious.

