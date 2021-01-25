Man United fans troll Jurgen Klopp on social media following Cup win
Man United fans troll Jurgen Klopp on social media following Cup win

Manchester United fans have been mercilessly trolling Liverpool and their manager Jurgen Klopp after knocking them out of the FA Cup at Old Trafford this evening.

United notched a 3-2 win, courtesy of goals from Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, with two Mo Salah goals not enough to rescue the Merseysiders from defeat.

The Peoples Person is a serious news outlet but after the Red Devils climbed six points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, grabbed a point at Anfield and won today, the reporting of a little light-hearted fun and banter is probably in order.

The first tweet relates to Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, who could only try to distract Mason Greenwood by shouting when he went clear through on goal against him for United’s first.

Many fans also found it funny that Klopp had been complaining that Bruno Fernandes is given too many penalties and yet this evening, he scored from a free kick instead:

Despite Liverpool’s success under the German, some fans – even ESPN – were keen to point out that they still have not won at Old Trafford.

It was a hard fought affair and some of the tackles coming in from Liverpool that went unpunished were shocking, something that Klopp tends to make a fuss of when it happens to his players:

Other funnies included the following:

It was a great night for United fans, who have had little to cheer and laugh about in recent seasons and who have had to endure the endless taunts of Liverpool fans during their struggles.

Manchester United have fielded some of the worlds greatest centre backs over the years, but how much do you know about them? Take our quiz below to find out!

