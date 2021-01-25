Mason Greenwood responds to critics after Liverpool win

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has posted a brilliant response to those who doubted his ability after his fantastic performance vs Liverpool.

Goals have dried up of late for the young Englishman, but against the club’s fiercest rivals, he stepped up to the plate and scored a superb effort in the 3-2 victory.

His goal was crucial in United’s bid to win the FA Cup as they now advance into the fifth round where they will face David Moyes’ West Ham.

Greenwood has been dealing with a mix of things this campaign such as second-season syndrome, off-field scandals and personal problems as well.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has largely tried to protect the two-footed attacker but against Liverpool, he didn’t need any protection at all.

Ig Greenwood: “Hi haters and doubters I hope you enjoyed that 🙂” [masongreenwood] pic.twitter.com/GIaDq1Gnww — utdreport (@utdreport) January 24, 2021

Hi United fans I hope you enjoyed that🙂 pic.twitter.com/9ZmlKakPME — Mason Greenwood (@masongreenwood) January 24, 2021

It’s interesting to see Greenwood posted a ‘cleaner’ version on Twitter and it led to some fans to speculate he was sending a specific message to someone on Instagram.

Whatever the case is, it certainly got plenty of reactions from Manchester United fans who were happy to see their golden boy on the scoresheet once more.

The pressure for Greenwood to score never came from supporters themselves as they had no doubts he would regain his form.

However, it was rival fans and the media who started to question his ability as he dealt with the first real crisis in his career.

Manchester United have fielded some of the worlds greatest centre backs over the years, but how much do you know about them? Take our quiz below to find out!