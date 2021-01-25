Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clears up Marcus Rashford knock vs Liverpool

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed there was something troubling Marcus Rashford as he was substituted off the field.

The talented Englishman grabbed a goal and an assist in the 3-2 victory over Liverpool so it’s safe to say he was crucial in the result.

Rashford played from the left-wing and put in an impressive enough performance to suggest he should feature there more often.

Solskjaer has made full use of the academy graduate’s versatility this season as he’s featured on the right-wing and as a striker as well.

Rashford’s sensational performance vs Liverpool left fans hoping he can keep up this type of form but unfortunately he may be stopped in his tracks.

Solskjaer says Rashford's knee was bothering him and he will have a scan tomorrow. #MUFC — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) January 24, 2021

Rashford picked up a long-term back injury last season so the hope is whatever he suffered for Liverpool won’t keep him out in the same sense.

Fans recognise that if Manchester United are to be successful this season, they’ll need the pacy attacker fit and firing all season.

Rashford’s become a more complete player of late, adding more assists to his game and it’s evident by the numbers he’s put in this campaign.

15 goals and 10 assists in 31 appearances in all competitions is a credit to the type of player he’s started to turn into

