Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showers Edinson Cavani with praise

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has clearly been left impressed with Edinson Cavani as he praised the player for his role in the crucial win vs Liverpool.

The experienced Uruguayan didn’t get on the score-sheet himself but was instrumental in the 3-2 victory and played the full match despite arguably not being fully fit.

Cavani arrived in the summer on deadline day despite being a free agent for many weeks before, sparking rumours he was never a priority.

Whether that’s true or not, the former PSG man has proven to be a remarkably useful signing and fans have already grown to love him.

Solskjaer’s comments below raise doubts over Anthony Martial‘s future as he was the club’s undisputed striker prior to Cavani’s arrival.

Solskjaer on Cavani: "Immense. Leading the line, creating chances, a header hit the post. He has been such an addition to the team." #MUFC — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) January 24, 2021

Cavani is certainly the more natural striker than his teammates though there are plenty capable of filling in the role.

Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and the aforementioned Martial have all played as strikers at various intervals.

However, there’s a reason Manchester United are still linked with signing a striker with Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland often the main target.

Cavani’s natural instincts and ability to lead the line has reminded fans of what it’s like to have a true number nine at the club and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him hold that position down for the future.

