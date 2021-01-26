Borussia Dortmund face major problem, look to Jadon Sancho to solve it

Manchester United have been given a major boost in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho with Borussia Dortmund are on the edge of falling into financial chaos.

The sensational Englishman has long been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s radar and seemed close to a move last summer before a deal collapsed.

Sancho is said to have struggled from moving on after mentally accepting he would be changing sides and so he’s not been at his best this season.

United are still interested in the young winger nonetheless but his price-tag could still be a stumbling block when it comes to completing a deal.

However, it seems the German giants may have to have a change of heart after this latest report below surfaced.

Borussia Dortmund expect a loss of more than €100m. The Dortmund bosses are counting on the departure of Jadon Sancho. It is almost impossible that they will get the €120m demanded in the summer. #MUFC [@SPORT1] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) January 25, 2021

Dortmund were said to be absolutely against the idea of selling Sancho for less, partly because they need the money and partly to save face.

If they sell him for less after refusing to budge in the past, it would not look good for them or their negotiation skills.

However, with Dortmund struggling in seventh place and struggling for finances as well as Sancho not playing as well as he can, it may be time to cut their losses.

